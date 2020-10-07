Companies

Wipro to consider proposal to buyback shares

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

Wipro on Wednesday said its Board of directors will consider a proposal to buyback equity shares of the company at a meeting scheduled to be held on October 13.

In a filing with the stock exchanges, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said the board meeting will also take up the quarterly results for the fiscal year.

