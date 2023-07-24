Pinning hopes on Onam that kick-starts the festive season in India, BSH Home Appliances Division is looking at sales close to 40 per cent from Kerala. Last year, the company registered a 22 per cent growth in the festival season.

Driven by the sales momentum in double-door refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers, Saif Khan, MD & CEO said the company has garnered a 32 per cent growth in the first half in Kerala. The national sales growth during the period was 15 per cent which is expected to reach by 25 per cent by the year end.

Khan, who was in Kochi for the Onam campaign, told businessline that Bosch’s contribution within the Kerala market is higher than the industry contribution across categories such as top-load washing machines (17 per cent), front-load washing machines (12 per cent), and double door refrigerators (11 per cent).

Kerala is a vibrant market for Bosch, thanks to consumers’ strong global exposure and an affinity for premium products and global brands, he said, adding that the company has 1,000 touch points which include six exclusive stores, 150 direct counters, and 901 distributors.

Asked whether the company is anticipating any slowdown for home appliances, Khan said the Indian market is very buoyant and the country has managed to shut it out from the recessionary trends witnessed globally.

The company has plans to introduce its global campaign “Like a Bosch” in India for product benefits and new range of launches. With manufacturing efforts in India initiated in 2018, BSH Home Appliances is attempting to achieve between 70-75 per cent localisation by 2025.

The company aims to achieve 500 million euro by 2026 on the back of strengthened localization efforts. The three-brand strategy in India with Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau aids in reaching a wide spectrum of consumers, he said.

