BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, has appointed Saif Khan as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for India. He succeeds Neeraj Bahl who stepped down from the role on April 30, 2023.

Khan has previously served as the head of sales and marketing for Central Asia, Near East and North Africa for BSH Home Appliances.

“As a values-driven business leader with extensive cross-cultural exposure and strong knowledge of emerging market dynamics, he is instrumental in driving profitable growth through critical periods of transformation, in highly competitive and challenging markets globally. We are confident that he is well suited to drive the next wave of growth for India,” the company said in a statement.

BSH Home Appliances has been operating in India since 2010 and offers a wide range of products under its three brands - Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau.

“He will work closely with the Board members of BSH Home Appliances India, Sathyanarayanan Viswanathan, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Administration and Rakesh Desai, Chief Technology Officer CTO & Chairman of the Board in leading the next-growth story in India,” the statement added.

“We will continue to prioritize innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity as key pillars while strengthening our market position through products ‘Invented for life,” Khan said.

