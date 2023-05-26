Rising footfalls - both from retail and institutional channels - have enabled the amusement park chain Wonderla Holidays to achieve a gross revenue of ₹112.6 crore in Q4 FY23 compared to ₹44.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The gross revenue for the whole year ended March 31 stood at ₹452.4 crore against ₹282.9 crores during FY20. PAT for Q4 was ₹35.05 crore against ₹1.56 crore in Q4 FY20. PAT during the whole year was ₹148.9 crore against ₹64.78 crore during FY20.

The company said footfall surpassed pre-pandemic level and achieved double digit revenue growth across units.

The Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share.

Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director said, “We experienced a remarkable surge of 2x in footfall and 3x in revenue growth, driven by an increase in walk-in customers and the resurgence of institutional sales. The company’s success is a testament to its focused efforts in attracting visitors across various segments, including Ride plus activities, F&B, and Retail offerings and Events, while ensuring efficient operations. The construction of our new park in Bhubaneswar, Odisha has begun, and the aim is to open it by 2025.”