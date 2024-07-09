On its 10th anniversary in India, Xiaomi launched Xiaomi SU7, Xiaomi EV’s first product, positioned as a ‘full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan’. Alongside the Xiaomi SU7 design, Xiaomi has developed five core EV technologies: E-Motor, CTB Integrated Battery, Xiaomi Die-Casting, Xiaomi Pilot Autonomous Driving, and Smart Cabin. This innovation was backed by a global team of more than 3,400 engineers and 1,000 technical experts in key areas.

Xiaomi SU7 and Xiaomi SU7 Max

The SU7 Max, an element of the company’s “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem, features 673 ps of power and a maximum range of 800 km on a single charge. Xiaomi claims this EV, with 838 nm of torque, can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in 2.78 seconds and top out at 265 km/h. With a top-level braking system, it can stop from 100 km/h in 33.3 meters. To ensure safety, the model comes with a steel-aluminium alloy armoured cage and is equipped with a comprehensive suite of 16 active safety features that provide 360° protection.

Xiaomi’s first EVs

The Xiaomi SU7, which the company claims is a luxury C-class sedan, has a HUD symmetrically aligned around the central axis and features a 16.1-inch 3K ultra-clear central control screen, a large 56-inch HUD, and a rotating dashboard for a welcoming ceremony every time it is started. It supports connecting Xiaomi tablets as additional screens, creating a 5-screen linkage in the car. The Xiaomi SU7 is not for sale in the Indian market.

Xiaomi India proudly celebrates a decade of ground breaking innovations with the highly anticipated Redmi 13 5G smartphone, new truly Wireless headphones Redmi Bud 5C, Power banks, and an LDS-powered Robot Vacuum cleaner X10. This momentous occasion marks Xiaomi’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experiences.

Since its debut in 2014, Xiaomi has achieved extraordinary success, selling an impressive 35 crore Xiaomi devices in India including 25 crore smartphones. In the next decade, the company aims to double its impact, setting an ambitious target of shipping 70 crore devices across categories in India.

Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, stated, “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we reflect on a decade of innovation, resilience, and remarkable achievements. Xiaomi continues to weave its magic, crafting transformative experiences and impactful innovations tailored for Indian consumers. We are committed to delivering cool tech products that resonate deeply with our users, enriching their lives in meaningful ways. With each innovation, we aim not just to meet expectations but to surpass them, capturing the essence of people’s art.”

Alongside, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi 13 5G, IP53 certified for water and dust resistance. The device has a crystal glass design, and corning gorilla glass 3. It has a 17.2cm (6.79) FHD+ adaptive Sync display and the Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 AE processor, which made its Indian debut with this launch. Redmi 13 5G is equipped with a 5030mAh battery that supports 1000 charge cycles and includes a 33W fast charger in the box that charges the phone to 50% in under 30 mins.

The device comes with a 108MP camera with enhanced Ring Flash Design, reducing red-eye occurrence in photos and helping users track their notifications for calls and alarms. It also has Xiaomi HyperOS with Android 14, along with commitments to two major Android updates and four years of security updates.

Redmi 13 5G’s 6GB + 128GB variant will be available at ₹12,999 while the 8GB + 128GB variant will be priced at ₹14,499.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 has a quick dust collection feature with dual auto-emptying vents, a 2.5L high-capacity disposable bag, and the capability to store up to 60 full clean cycles. The vacuum cleaner is equipped with LDS Laser Navigation and 4000Pa suction power along with an automated cleaning station with 17000Pa. With a 5200mAh battery, the RVC X10 provides cleaning sessions of up to 240 minutes. Users can manage it via the Xiaomi Home App, offering customizable mapping functions and scheduled clean up options. The smart device supports voice control and will be available at Rs 29,999.

Redmi Buds 5C, on the other hand, has a 40dB active noise cancellation feature, blocking out ambient noise for a focused listening environment. The wireless buds come with 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers and Quad-Mic Setup with AI ENC ensuring clear communication by reducing noise and handling wind speeds. With up to 36 hours of playtime and up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge, the earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connections and low latency. The Xiaomi Earbuds app customizes touch controls, ANC modes, and EQ settings. The Redmi Buds 5C will be available at ₹1,999.

Xiaomi also launched two power bank variants. The Pocket Power Bank 10000 mAh has a built-in Type-C cable, offering multi-port access and two-way fast charging capabilities. The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i can charge three devices simultaneously. It also has a high-density 10000mAh lithium-ion battery and supports two-way fast charging. Both power banks prioritize safety with a 12-layer protection system and support 22.5W fast charging, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge 3.0 technologies.

The Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh 22.5W with Built-in Cable will be available at Rs 1,699 and the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge is priced at ₹1,299.