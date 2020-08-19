Yatra.com collaborates with Amazon Business

Yatra Online, Inc, one of India’s leading online travel agencies, has announced a collaboration with Amazon Business to provide hospitality partners access to a wide range of products across categories.

The collaboration aims to cater to their needs to service customers and procure products in a safe and efficient manner, according to a joint official release by the companies.

Partners can choose from commercial-grade kitchen appliances, kitchen storage solutions, linen and décor items, waste management products, large appliances, office supplies and safety and sanitisation products, among others.

The companies claimed that the partners will get access to deals from over 3.5 lakh sellers across the country and not just be reliant on their local network for procurement.

The partnership aims to create a ‘one-stop-shop’ for 108,000 hotels across the country, thereby improving accessibility and procurement processes, according to the companies.

This initiative is live on Yatra’s hospitality partner platform and is available pan-India.