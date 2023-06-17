Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister, K T Rama Rao, has broken ground for 11 factories belonging to Youngone Corporation, a Korean textile company, at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Warangal.

The units include a sportswear manufacturing facility, a dyeing and finishing facility, and knitting units. The 49-year-old Korean company is a leading manufacturer of athletic clothing, textiles and footwear.

Addressing the gathering after the ceremony at Warangal on Saturday, Rama Rao said that the 11 factories would provide employment to 21,000 people.

“Four factories will be set up in the first phase, providing employment to about 6,000 people, and seven more will come up in subsequent phases,” he added.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Chang Jae-bok, and Chairman and CEO of Youngone Corporation, Kihak Sung were also present.

“The majority of jobs at the factories will be reserved for locals, particularly women,” the Minister stated. He also announced plans to provide transportation facilities for women and establish a daycare centre for their children, according to a statement..