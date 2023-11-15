Bajaj Auto-backed Yulu, a shared electric two-wheeler mobility company, has named Anuj Tewari, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as one of its co-founders. He formally joined the current founding team, which consists of President Ecosystem Partnerships RK Misra, CEO Amit Gupta, and CTO Naveen Dachuri, after the announcement.

Tewari’s elevation at Yulu, where he will continue to be the CFO, comes at a time when the firm is expected to record seven-eight times higher year-on-year revenue in FY 2023–24, according to a release. Further, it also aims to grow its EV fleet fourfold over the next year while cornering a significant share of the last-mile mobility market in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai over the same period. Anuj Tewari, CFO and co-founder, “It is an honor to become a part of the founding team. I am humbled as I accept this responsibility and look forward to working with the team.”

Tewari joined the company in 2020 and has been instrumental in raising over $105 million across equity and debt funding. He has also put the company on track to becoming EBITDA-positive by year-end. Amit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, said, “Over the last three years, his experience, insights, commitment, and ‘founder mentality’ have helped us achieve a strong growth trajectory. On behalf of all the co-founders and the entire Yulu team, I heartily congratulate him on his new role.”