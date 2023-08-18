Shared electric two-wheeler mobility provider, Yulu, has announced a strategic collaboration with e-grocery service provider, Zepto. As part of the partnership, Yulu will deploy 20,000 next-generation shared DeX EVs for Zepto’s delivery partners.

The association will enable the company to expand in hyperlocal delivery services across key cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. This move aligns with Zepto’s shift towards an all-electric vehicle fleet, promoting eco-friendly deliveries

Furthermore, it aims to create sustainable livelihoods for these partners, especially those who don’t have a driving license or a vehicle of their own, said the company.

“Our full-stack micro-mobility solution improves operational efficiencies for hyperlocal logistics companies and lowers their delivery costs, while simultaneously unlocking better livelihoods and earnings for their delivery partners. We look forward to jointly working with Zepto to make hyperlocal deliveries greener, smarter, and more inclusive,” said Pradeep Puranam, Head of Revenue and Operations at Yulu.

Moreover, under the terms of the synergistic partnership, both companies will promote each other’s products and services across offline and online touchpoints, the company said in a release. The association is also expected to encourage more women to choose delivery as a profession.

“A majority of Zepto deliveries are now powered by environmentally friendly vehicles. Partnerships like these not only help us further this effort but also help bring in a workforce by providing them with vehicles, thereby increasing employability. We are excited to unlock the next milestone in sustainable deliveries with Yulu,” said Vikas Sharma, COO of Zepto.