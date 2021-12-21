Zee nears mega merger with Sony

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd is set to be announced in a day or two with the board of the Punit Goenka-led company green-lighting the deal. The 90-day exclusivity period ended on Tuesday but there was no official statement from the companies on whether they will extend it further.
According to the terms of the agreement, Sony is set to hold 50.8 per cent in the merged entity, while domestic shareholders will hold over 47 per cent. Zee promoter family is set to initially hold a 2.2 per cent stake that will go up to 3.99 per cent. There will also be provision for the promoter family to increase stake in the merged entity up to 20 per cent subject to conditions including buying shares at market value.
The combined entity is set to have a market share of 27 per cent (Sony has 9 per cent and Zee 18 per cent), the largest, followed by Star with 24 per cent. In the over-the-top (OTT) segment, the merged entity will have a viewership share of 13-15 per cent.
The deal also serves to ward off a challenge from US-based investment manager Invesco, also Zee’s largest shareholder, which has been seeking the removal of ZEE promoter and MD, Punit Goenka, since September.
The merger is an attempt by the promoter family to retain control against the rising discontent amongst shareholders, proxy advisory firms and Invesco’s allegations of corporate misgovernance by the promoter and certain directors.
Invesco pursued the removal of Goenka from the company’s board even after the announcement of the merger. The matter is now before the Bombay High Court on an appeal after the court earlier decided not to allow Invesco to hold an EGM to remove Goenka.
“ZEE’s merger with Sony… addresses most of the concerns of its stakeholders. The main promoter will be Sony, and the board will be stronger in terms of corporate governance and performance,” Edelweiss said in a report. This is because Sony will have the right to appoint majority of directors.
Edelweiss said the merger could unleash huge synergies in content and OTT.
Elara Capital estimates that the merged entity will hold a valuation of ₹81,400 crore of the TV business and ₹9,100 crore for the consolidated digital business.
“Sony-ZEE together command 22 per cent of the ad revenue market. ZEE-Sony may become irreplaceable given their sheer size (45 per cent ad market share) and gain market share in the medium to long term,” said Karan Tuarani of Elara Capital.
The scene now shifts to Zee shareholders who will have to vote on the merger.
J N Gupta, Managing Director, Stakeholders Empowerment Services, said Invesco should back the merger for its smooth sailing with shareholders.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...