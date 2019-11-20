Zee promoters sell 16.5 per cent stakes to repay loans

Essel group promoters on Wednesday announced that they will be selling 16.5 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment to financial investors in a move to repay its massive debt.

"The Group seeks to sell up to ~16.5 per cent stake in ZEEL to financial investors, in order to repay loan obligations to certain lenders of the Group for whose benefit such shares are currently encumbered (and who have consented to such share sale by the Group)," Zee Entertainment said in a statement.

Out of the 16.5 per cent stakes, Essel group will sell about 2.3 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment to OFI Global China Fund, LLC and/or its affiliates.

OFI is a subsidiary of Invesco Oppenheimer, which had earlier reached an agreement with Zee promoters to buy 11 per cent stake for Rs 4,224 crore, out of which the promoters had completed sale of 8.7 per cent.

Post the deal, Subhash Chandra, and his son Punit Goenka, will hold only about 5 per cent stakes in Zee Entertainment.

The promoters currently owe about Rs 7,000 crore to mutual funds and financial investors knowing Russia's VTB Capital, which currently holds about 10.71 percent of Zee Entertainment shares.

"Post the transaction overall holdings of the Group in ZEEL will be ~5%, out of which encumbered holdings of the Group will reduce to ~1.1% of ZEEL," the statement said. "The Group is also working actively on further divestments including its media/ non-media assets and remains confident to complete the same," it said.