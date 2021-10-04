Zemoso to double headcount to 600

Hyderabad, October 4

Zemoso, which helps clients make digital products, has said it will double its workforce to 600 by the end of 2022 from the present strength of 300.

“We help start-ups, entrepreneurs and innovators to build digital products and to take their ideas from concepts to scale,” said Satish Madhira, Chief Executive Officer of Zemoso, in a statement on Monday.

“We have offices in Hyderabad and the US. Our next expansion is in Canada where we have incorporated an ofﬁce in Waterloo. Over the next nine months, we will begin operations in Europe,” he said.