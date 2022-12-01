Zen Mobility, an electric vehicle OEM, has announced its first range of mobility solutions which include a multi-purpose four-wheeler light EV, ‘Zen Maxi Pod’, and a purpose-built cargo three-wheeler LEV, Zen Micro Pod.

Zen Micro Pod and Maxi Pod have been conceptualised using the best-in-class design and technology, enabled with enhanced comfort, convenience, optimised range and lower cost of ownership, said the company. While the Micro Pod, aimed at addressing problems of riders and delivery partners in last-mile delivery, will be unveiled in early 2023, Zen Mobility has also announced its plans to launch a new-age multi-purpose ‘Maxi Pod’ in the following years.

User friendly

Namit Jain, Founder and CEO, said: “At Zen Mobility, we have critically analysed the dynamic and complex nature of scenarios like last-mile delivery and intra-city goods mobility and the challenges that users face during their transit. We have taken a design thinking approach towards conceptualising and executing solutions in the form of light electric vehicles that will provide better efficiency, productivity, safety, durability & cost-effectiveness in a range of use-cases and scenarios.”

Designed in Germany and built indigenously, the Zen Micro Pod and Maxi Pod will be manufactured in India using locally sourced components, thereby promoting the Make in India initiative, the company said.