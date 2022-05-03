Zoho Corp, Idhayam, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks invest in Ciel HR Services

Ciel Group, a Chennai-based workforce solutions company and a part of the Ma Foi Group, has announced private investments in its Ciel HR Services worth ₹20 crore from companies such as Zoho Corp, Idhayam, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks and a few High Networth Individuals.

In addition to investing in technology, the funds will also be utilised to fuel the company’s organic and inorganic growth plans. Over the next few quarters, Ciel HR Services aims at going public to emerge as a globally ‘respected’ organisation, said K Pandiarajan, Executive Chairman of Ciel Group.

The group also launched SkillTech Platform - CielJobs.com - that has 125 skill cohorts to help fresh talents across the country, including students in ITI and polytechnic colleges, connect with employers as well as Project Implementing Agencies helping the Government’s Skill India initiative.

CielJobs.com is a platform for the candidates to connect, learn, get opportunities to upskill, and find the right job in the preferred tier 1, tier 2 and 3 cities. CielJobs Mobile App is available on the Play Store for the candidates, he said.

Ciel HR Services registered a revenue growth of 70 per cent in the FY22 and a CAGR of 121 per cent over seven years. Ciel HR Services reported a turnover Rs ₹520 crore as on March 31, 2022 as against the previous year turnover of ₹306 crore, says a company release.