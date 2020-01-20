Zydus inks pact with China Medical System to market Desidustat in Greater China

Zydus Cadila has entered into a licensing agreement with China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS) for developing and commercialisation of a novel oral product for treatment of anaemia in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in Greater China market.

CMS will be responsible for development, registration and commercialisation of Desidustat in Greater China.

Desidustat is an oral HIF-PH inhibitor for the treatment of anaemia in patients with CKD.

The Greater China market comprises Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan.

In a statement issued on Monday, CMS will pay Zydus an initial upfront payment, regulatory milestones, sales milestones and royalties on net sales of the product.

The commercial terms of the license agreement are confidential, it added.

Quoting a survey on the prevalence of chronic kidney disease, it said more than 120 million people are estimated to be living with CKD in China.

Speaking on the development, Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman, Zydus Group, said, “The licensing agreement with CMS will facilitate the development and commercialisation of Desidustat in Greater China, and make this innovative candidate available to millions of CKD patients living with anaemia.”