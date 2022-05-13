Zydus Lifesciences launches oral drug for uncontrolled LDL cholesterol

In a breakthrough for people suffering from high levels of 'bad' cholesterol or LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences Limited on Friday announced the launch of Bemdac (Bempedoic acid), a new class of oral drug for the first time in India.

The drug ushers in a new line of treatment for patients suffering from uncontrolled levels of LDL-Cholesterol (LDL-c) despite life-style modifications and the use of maximum tolerated dose of statins, which form the existing line of treatment and cornerstone of dyslipidemia management.

LDL-c gets deposited in the walls of the blood vessels, increasing the chances of health problems like heart attack or stroke. An uncontrolled LDL-c is a major risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases.

In a statement, Zydus quoted several studies that indicated 8 out of 10 Indians are dyslipidemic and 112 million adults suffer from high levels of LDL-c.

Also, 7 out of 10 dyslipidemia patients, who are on statin treatment, continue to suffer from uncontrolled LDL-c. Besides this, 5.4 million Indians are found to be intolerant to statin therapy.

"Bempedoic acid has also shown to have good results in patients not able to tolerate statins and those who do not respond to statins. This is a huge unmet healthcare need which Bemdac addresses," Zydus said.

Speaking on the new drug launch, Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, "With Bemdac we are happy to introduce a first-in-India therapy to address the unmet medical need of people suffering from uncontrolled LDL-c. Bemdac is an important addition to Zydus’ portfolio of medicines for managing dyslipidemia and cholesterol."

Zydus has several leading brands to address cardiac care and dyslipidemia. This includes Atorva, Clopitorva, Zyrova and Pivasta. The company’s brand Atorva is a leader in the Atorvastatin market with a market share of 18.4 per cent. The brand is also ranked second in terms of market share in the ₹2,162-crore statin segment, as per the AWACS Report Feb’22.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited shares traded firm on Friday at ₹343, up nearly 3 per cent from previous close on the BSE.