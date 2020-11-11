Challenges ahead in Bihar

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll assertion that Bihar had to reach the next level of development was hardly an overstatement.
The incumbent Nitish Kumar may have achieved a semblance of law and order and basic connectivity in his three terms as Chief Minister but he faces enormous challenges ahead as Bihar counts among the worst-performing State even in comparison to the rest of the BIMARU provinces such as the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
Bihar’s gross state domestic product per capita is the lowest even among the bottom five low-ranking States.
Unemployment was a natural poll plank during the elections given that the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in Bihar is the lowest among the economically active 15+ group.
Apart from LFPR which denotes a withdrawal from the job market because of lack of opportunities, Bihar has the country’s second highest youth unemployment rate.
Lastly, amid the raging pandemic which could get worse after over crowding during the election rallies, Bihar has the worst health infrastructure in the country with the State healthcare expenditure being the lowest in the country.
In terms of availability of hospital beds, the yardstick for any State’s health infrastructure, Bihar ranks at the bottom after Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...