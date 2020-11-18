The highs and lows of coal mine auctions

Office buzz | Flex workspaces set to grow
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
In the first round of commercial coal mining auctions that closed last week, the bidders — and their bids — came in all sizes.
Companies competed on the portion of revenue they would share with the respective State governments to bag the coal mines. Across mines, the round saw an average bid price of 27.32 per cent of revenue share. The highest bid came in for the Gare Palma IV/7 mine in Chhattisgarh with a closing bid of 66.75 per cent, quoted by Sarda Energy and Minerals. The lowest was quoted for the Urtan North coal mine in Madhya Pradesh, by JMS Mining, at 9.5 per cent.
Across the auctions, there was a marked variation in revenue share committed for the mines.
It was well above 50 per cent for some mines and, for some others, it was below 15 per cent. Responding to a query on what could be the factors behind this, Minister for Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, told BusinessLine: “One is competition. The second is the atmosphere in that particular area — if it is conducive for immediate production and operation — and the quality of coal.
It differs across mines and bidders will assess it. The government has got nothing to do with that.”
There is no end-use restriction on the coal excavated from the awarded mines. This means the companies can sell the coal in the open market or use it for their own purposes. This was the first time that coal mines were auctioned in the country without any end-use restrictions. Joshi also said he was not in favour of end-use restrictions being reintroduced.
Chhattisgarh’s Gare Palma IV/7 coal mine, won by Sarda Energy, was the most hotly contested in this round. Adani Enterprises, Bharat Aluminium Company, DB Power, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Power, JSW Steel and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation had also contested for this mine that got bid out on the last day.
The Coal Ministry had tried auctioning the mine in earlier bid rounds. That time, too, it had received the highest number of bids, at 16, in the auctions for Schedule II coal mines. In the nomination regime (that was junked by the Supreme Court in 2014), this block was allotted to Sarda Energy and Minerals; the company won it back in the latest round of bids.
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
A leader oughtn’t to have one set of rules for himself and a different one for the team, says WV Raman
Civil servants often take the rap for delayed projects — but is it fair to make them the fall guy?
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...