The 16th season of IPL came to an end with Chennai Super Kings lifting the trophy beating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets with no balls left.
Here are some stats of this season
(Compiled by Ram Narayan Murthy Graphic: Visveswaran V)
ADVERTISEMENT
The 16th season of IPL came to an end with Chennai Super Kings lifting the trophy beating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets with no balls left.
(Compiled by Ram Narayan Murthy Graphic: Visveswaran V)
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.