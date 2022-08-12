Daily Covid cases remain elevated, fatalities decline

Daily Covid cases in India are down from the July peak, but they are yet to reduce sharply, remaining in the 16,000 to 18,000 range. Maharashtra accounted for most number of cases while Kerala had the highest fatalities
Published on
August 12, 2022
