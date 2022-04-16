hamburger

Visually

Normal rainfall revised lower

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: Apr 16, 2022

Here’s an overview of how the new normal is lower across months and seasons

The all India rainfall normal based on 1971-2020 data is lower than the earlier figure based on data from 1961-2010. The rainfall normal is prepared based on data for a period of 50 years updated every decade.Here’s an overview of how the new normal is lower across months and seasons.

Published on April 16, 2022
Monsoon
Monsoon Watch
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you