hamburger

Visually

One fourth of social network users will be from India in 2026

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: May 05, 2022

The number of social network users (social media and messaging apps) in India is projected to grow by over 400 million, breaching the 1 billion mark by 2025. Let us look at the top players and their global penetration levels.

Published on May 05, 2022
social media
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you