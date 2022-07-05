hamburger

Visually

The perception of outer space  

Ram Narayan Murthy | Chennai, July 7 | Updated on: Jul 05, 2022

Here’s an interesting survey on what people know about space

Space is still, a largely unknown territory, even to scientists. A survey conducted by Inmarsat with 20,000 people worldwide, out of which 2,000 were Indians, tried to find out how much they knew about the developments going on in space

Published on July 05, 2022
space programme
science (general)
astronomy
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you