The recovery: India Vs the rest

Annapurani V | Updated on December 04, 2020 Published on December 04, 2020

Many of the high-speed indicators such as the GST collections, PMI, auto sales and electricity consumption are flashing green for India. The RBI has also revised the GDP growth projection to -7.5% for FY21, up from its earlier forecast of -9.5%. But a cross-country comparison of  macro variables shows that other countries are doing much better.

 

 

economy (general)
