hamburger

Visually

Tilting towards hybrid working

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: Sep 13, 2022

Companies from various sectors are leaning towards hybrid working although it comes with its own set of drawbacks. A survey conducted by Colliers shows the current and future workplace strategies of companies.

Published on September 13, 2022
human resources
Work Life
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you