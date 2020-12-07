$2.5 million ADB technical assistance for advanced biofuel development

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2.5 million technical assistance to support advanced biofuel development in India. An ADB statement said that this grant is funded from the Asia Clean Energy Fund, financed by the Japanese government under the Clean Energy Financing Partnership Facility, and the Republic of Korea’s e-Asia and Knowledge Partnership Fund.
“India has massive amount of wastes, but crop burning causes severe air pollution. If agricultural waste can be collected effectively as feedstock for biofuels, its sales will be able to supplement farmers’ income and negate the need to burn crop waste,” the ADB statement said.
“Using novel technology, second-generation biofuels could be produced from non-edible sources like agricultural residue, municipal solid waste, and used cooking oil. They can be used as bioethanol, biogas, and biodiesel for energy, transport, manufacturing, and medical purposes. This renewable energy will lower net greenhouse gas emission without threatening food security,” the statement added.
Technical and financial barriers discourage commercial production of biofuels, such as the absence of technology standards, lack of feedstock supply chain mechanism, limited access to finance, and resultant high production costs and financial viability risks. According to ADB, this TA will help address these obstacles and prepare for advanced biofuels’ commercial application and large-scale production.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Go in for floating-rate instruments
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
‘Middle Class, Media and Modi’ unravels the rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi from the middle-class ...
Provocatively written and deftly argued, Kristen Ghodsee’s ‘Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism’ is ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...