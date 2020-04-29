28 states set to lose tourism as an industry: Tourism federation

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), the policy federation of all the national associations representing the tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India (ADTOI, ATOAI, FHRAI, HAI, IATO, ICPB, IHHA, ITTA, TAAI, TAFI) has appealed to the Chief Ministers of each state to come up with a state-specific package.
FAITH has shared with each state their share of domestic and foreign tourists and how most of those total tourist footfalls will not be available for 2020-21.
This tourism business has almost completely come to a standstill in FY 2020-21. Almost all of India’s top-performing foreign source markets for tourism (USA, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Singapore, Russia, Italy, Spain), are severely impacted and are not likely to travel before FY 2021 - 22.
The interstate domestic season which happens almost 60 per cent in the April-July period has collapsed for the year FY 2020 - 21 and will be negligent for the rest of the year with stringent travel restrictions and reduced connectivity across Indian states.
The tourism body has said that the Tourism industry of India first needs to survive, then needs to revive and then only can it thrive.
It has appealed to the Chief Ministers of each state to come up with a state-specific package.
The guidelines include - A complete waiver of all fixed electricity and other utility charges for FY 2020-21 without any penalties. A complete waiver of all excise duties for FY 2020-21 without any penalties. Renewal of all licenses, permits, permissions which were expiring in FY 2020-21 without any financial charges or penalties. A refund of the FY 2019-20 of SGST collected from all travel agents, tourist transporters, hotels, tour operators, restaurants, and any other tourism, travel and hospitality enterprises in the state to help them manage working capital crisis. This can be paid back in subsequent years interest-free and without any penalties.
The tourism association further suggested a complete waiver of any other taxes, fees, cesses or levies such as the property taxes or interstate tourist transport taxes at the level of the state, municipal, district, or panchayat on the tourism, travel & hospitality industry.
Additionally, it has requested the Chief Ministers for their support with a complete waiver of income taxes, GST, PF & ESI, and any other statutory taxes, fees, cesses or levies on the tourism, travel & hospitality industry for FY 2020-21.
It has also requested Governor RBI for increasing the moratorium period on loans from three months to the full financial year of 2020-21 without any penal or accumulated interest.
It appealed to the Finance Minister the RBI Governor for setting up a Tourism COVID 19 fund for a 10-year interest-free loan for enabling tourism, travel & hospitality industry to meet salary costs. This could be for a minimum fund size of ₹50,000 crore which would be almost equal to the gross banking credit to Indian tourism, travel & hospitality industry.
The collaboration thinks that this will help retain jobs, ensure that the tourism business does not go bankrupt, and also will protect the principal amount of loan and overall banking exposure.
FAITH, travel and tourism, India, RBI, finance, coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
The funds will have to repay borrowings first; the portfolios have notable investments in bonds with higher ...
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
Reliance Industries, it appears, is doubling down on its mega balance sheet deleveraging plan and becoming net ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...