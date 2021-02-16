96.3% of India businesses view cloud as critical to meeting immediate business needs: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Organisations are viewing cloud as a critical factor to meet immediate business requirements amid the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. according to NTT’s 2021 Hybrid Cloud report. As businesses are driven to accelerate digital transformation, decision-makers are accelerating cloud adoption to meet business needs.
As per the report, 88.8 per cent of decision-makers in India (90 per cent in the Asia Pacific) said that the Covid-19 pandemic had forced businesses to rely on technology more than ever before. For 96.3 per of businesses in India, cloud is critical to meeting immediate business needs amongst pandemic uncertainty, as per the report.
“Before Covid-19, many companies had embarked on digital transformation journeys, but the pandemic highlighted that many were not as agile as they had previously thought. The pandemic laid bare deficiencies in businesses’ cloud infrastructure, security and network architecture capabilities, hindering their ability to adapt and remain agile,” the report said.
“The pandemic has forced a cultural mindset shift with global organisations adapting their agility plans from recovering infrastructure and applications to getting office-based workers set up and working from home. Despite this uncertainty, the pandemic has provided a significant opportunity to accelerate digital transformation initiatives,” it added.
53.8 per cent of businesses in India are already using or piloting hybrid cloud. Same is the case for 60.3 per cent of APAC organisations. The report further added that 31.3 per cent of Indian organisations plan to implement a hybrid solution within 12-24 months.
An improved speed of deployment of apps and services is one of the biggest drivers of hybrid cloud adoption in APAC. Another major motivation for adoption is the overall improvement of business agility, followed by a more efficient total cost of IT operations as per the report.
“Businesses, however, need to implement hybrid cloud in a way that will optimise environments to maximize efficiencies. This is why over half of organisations (55 per cent) strongly agree on the need to engage with experts, such as managed cloud providers,” it said.
In India as well, 55 per cent of decision-makers surveyed strongly agree on the need to engage with experts.
Rob Lopez, Executive Vice President, Intelligent Infrastructure at NTT Ltd., said, “As businesses look to navigate the new year, they must look to hybrid cloud environments that are optimised for agility, security and supported by the right network architecture while also meeting compliance requirements. This is the foundation upon which cloud is successful and will enable businesses to weather any form of disruption that comes their way.”
The report is based on responses from 950 decision-makers in 13 countries across five regions – including Singapore, Hong Kong, India in APAC.
