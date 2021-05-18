16 States, UTs lift PMGKAY allocation for May

Four of the southern states were among 16 states and Union Territories that have lifted 100 per cent food grain allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the month of May, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

In view of the second wave of the pandemic, the Centre decided to resume the PMGKAY scheme, in which five kg of food grains given to all eligible beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act, for two months -- May and June.

According to data released by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, all 36 States and UTs have so far lifted 31.8 lakh tonnes of rice and wheat. While Lakshadweep lifted all grains for both the months, as many as 15 other States and UTs picked up the quota for the current month. Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh are those States and UTs completed the lifting of grains other than south Indian and northeastern States.

Last year, the government had provided free foodgrains – 104 lakh tonnes of wheat and 201 lakh tonnes of rice -- to NFSA beneficiaries under PMGKAY-I (April-June 2020) and PMGKAY-II (July-November 2020) with the help of States and UTs, the statement said.