200 mandis join eNAM platform

A total of 200 mandis, including 94 from Rajasthan, on Friday, joined electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform, taking the total number of mandis engaged in online marketing of agricultural produce to 785, an official release said here.

With its 119 mandis on eNAM, Rajasthan has emerged second on the list of States with the maximum number of mandis integrated with the online platform, after Uttar Pradesh whose mandis on eNAM moved up to 125 from 100 earlier with the addition 25 more mandis. Gujarat which added an additional 25 mandis to its list of 79, stood third.

Among other States, those added more to the eNAM portal include Tamil Nadu, which added 25 mandis to take the total to 50, Odisha which added 16 and Andhra Pradesh which increased the total mandis on eNAM to 33.