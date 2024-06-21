After launching fresh milk in the US, Amul will soon spread its wings to neighbouring Canada.

“We have already launched our fresh milk in the US market. Amul Gold currently accounts for half of our total sales. In the next one month we will be expanding into Canada by launching fresh milk,” Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), told businessline on the sidelines of 116th Annual General Meeting of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Mumbai on Friday. GCMMF markets and sells milk and milk products under the brand Amul.

“We will be using our cooperative network in the US for supplying milk to Canada. As the business expands, we can think of putting up a more robust system in place,” Mehta added. In March, Amul had tied up with the Michigan Milk Producers Association for selling fresh milk in the East Coast and Midwest market of the US. GCMMF is already exporting Amul products like cheese, frozen snacks, beverages and ice-creams in the Canadian market.

“Today half of the fresh milk sales are coming from Amul Gold. This is an opportunity we sense for not just milk, but even for other fresh products like dahi, buttermilk, paneer, sweets, lassi and so on,” he added.

Earlier, speaking on the topic “Cooperatives: New opportunities and challenges” at the AGM of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mehta said it is already helping countries like Sri Lanka and Kenya to set up milk cooperatives on the lines of Amul.

As Amul has set its vision on the global markets, GCMMF is investing ₹11,500 crore in the next 3 years to expand its milk processing and ice cream manufacturing network in India.