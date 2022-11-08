Noida-based agritech firm Leads Connect Services plans to set up brick-and-mortar model ‘Agrani’ centres across Uttar Pradesh which will offer advisory, financial services and market linkage to the farmers and other stakeholders at their doorsteps.

Announcing the decision, the company also said it will provide precision farm advisory, financial and crop risk management to the agriculture community. “Leads Connect has created a unified platform called Agrani, which is a digital database of farmers that stakeholders can access through analytical dashboards. It has created two apps — Agrani for farmers and Agrani Saathi for farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and others,” a company statement said.

‘Khet Se Kitchen Tak’

Last week, the company had launched its ‘Khet Se Kitchen Tak’ initiative to support farmers, help improve crop productivity and bring in sustainability in the farm sector.

Under the initiative, Leads Connect will provide critical food testing, assaying and certification facilities to agri-businesses at the farm gates for which it has collaborated with Rohilkhand Laboratory & Research Centre (RLRC).

Stressing that there is a need to bridge the gap between farmers and customers, Navneet Ravikar of Leads Connect said, “Khet Se Kitchen Tak initiative will expand the food product distribution network for farmers and other stakeholders in both domestic and international markets. Laxmi Agro India, a subsidiary of BL Agro, has been roped in for its commodity trading expertise.”

Farmers will be able to connect with the market as Laxmi Agro specialises on the export of agricultural and processed foods and sweeteners across the globe, Ravikar said. Such a tie-up will create the market connections that farmers in Uttar Pradesh need to reach international markets and directly export stringently quality-checked and certified food products.