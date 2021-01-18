Agrochem sector seeks GST cut to spur use of crop protection chemicals

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Pesticide and agrochemical makers have sought a reduction in the GST in the Budget to spur the use of crop protection chemicals by farmers in the country.
The Pesticide Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) has suggested reducing GST on pesticides to 5 per cent from the present 18 per cent in line with other agri inputs such as seeds and fertilisers.
PMFAI is an industry body consisting of over 200 small, medium and large scale domestic pesticide manufacturers, formulators and traders.
Further, PMFAI has also made a pitch for raising duty drawback on exports of pesticides to 13 per cent from the current 2 per cent. Also, it has suggested an increase in customs duty on imports of finished pesticide formulations or chemicals to a minimum of 30 per cent and on technical grade products to 20 per cent to protect the domestic manufacturers.
In its representation to the Fertiliser Ministry, PMFAI has also suggested that the Government extend financial support and other development assistance in the Budget for developing technologies for intermediates and technical grade pesticides indigenously under the Make in India programme.
“The GST reduction will help bring three-fourth of the total farmers in India, who are outside the ambit now, protect their crops without causing any substantial loss to the central exchequer. This will help farmers harvest crops with minimal loss and secure better returns too,” said Pradip Dave, President, PMFAI, in a statement.
Since agriculture is the only sector that has shown resilience and growth of 3.5-4 per cent in the last quarter, it calls for a special focus and support, PMFAI said.
CropLife India, which represents R&D-driven agro chemical firms, feels that the GST should be lowered to 12 per cent as it would help reduce the prices of crop protection chemicals for farmers. CropLife said that the Budget should provide a 200 per cent deduction on R&D expenses by pesticide companies to promote local innovation, Make In India and provide new technology to farmers. The Government may consider this for units that have a minimum fixed asset of ₹50 crore and incurring expenses of ₹10 crore.
“If India has to become a global hub for supplies, the Indian regulatory processes must comply with the global regulatory ecosystem. We urge the Indian Government to implement a science-based, progressive and predictive regulatory regime, for the sector to achieve its true potential,” Asitava Sen, CEO, CropLife India, said.
Further, CropLife also suggested that the Government should allow companies to adjust input credit of one state against the tax payable situation in another state as GST is a central levy.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...