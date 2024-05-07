Agtech firm BharatRohan, which specialises in drone-based hyperspectral remote sensing, has secured $2.3 million in a pre-IPO round from investors, including Villgro Innovation Foundation, Caspian, RevX, and Venture Garage (with a group of ultra high net-worth individuals as investors), through a blend of debt and equity financing.

Founded by Rishabh Choudhary and Amandeep Panwar in 2016, BharatRohan currently supports 50,000 farmers, covering two lakh acres in five states with its drone-based service BharatRohan CropAssure. It identifies diseases, pests, and nutritional deficiencies in the early stages, enabling integrated pest management for residue-free crop cultivation. It offers farmers real-time, data-driven insights to aid informed decision-making, optimise resource allocation, and enhance crop resilience against unpredictable weather patterns.

With the latest funding, the company will focus on developing proprietary edge-computing drones for crop monitoring and variable pesticide application. The drones will be provided to rural entrepreneurs through franchise-based models, enabling them to offer CropAssure services to farmers. Additionally, the company plans to design and develop compact hyperspectral and multispectral sensors for drones.

BharatRohan is poised to expand its operations to 15 states, covering 10 lakh acres by 2025. It has reported three-fold revenue growth and 200 per cent profit growth compared to the previous financial year.

The company has also ventured into procuring residue-free farm produce cultivated under its CropAssure services. It aims to market the produce to global consumers.

“The investment strengthens our resolve to enhance our services and expand our reach across the nation, ensuring that farming becomes more scientific, sustainable, and profitable,” said a statement by the co-founders.

Vivek Kumar, founder at Venture Garage, said, “BharatRohan is in a unique position using latest technology to solve one of the oldest problems of continuously optimising farming and bridge farmers to most profitable markets. Growing at a rapid pace, we at Venture Garage, strongly feel that BharatRohan is on track to not only build a company championing sustainable and scalable agriculture but also deliver great earnings for their investors.”

“BharatRohan is well-positioned to spearhead the transformation of agriculture through cutting-edge drone technology, providing sustainable solutions to age-old farming challenges while driving positive change locally and globally. We, at RevX Capital, are happy to understand BharatRohan’s unique working capital gaps and partner to provide customised solutions,” added Sibadittya Baidya, AVP-Investements, RevX Capital.