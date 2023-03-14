Agtech start-up TartanSense has rebranded itself as Niqo Robotics. The rebranding comes on the heels of the company launching its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered spot spray robots in India.

With a fleet size of 50, this will be the world’s largest commercial deployment of AI-powered robotic sprayers, the company claimed in a statement.

Niqo’s proprietary green-on-green tech leverages real-time AI-assisted computer vision to selectively spray chemicals on plants resulting in up to 60 per cent chemical and water savings, the company said.

‘Revolutionary spirit’

It further claimed that it seeks to challenge the status quo of conventional farming methods by pioneering an AI-powered robotics revolution in agriculture. This revolutionary spirit of the company is strongly embodied in the new brand identity. The name Niqo is derived from the word “Nikolaos”, meaning Victory of the People.

The victory flag in the logo is symbolic of the brand’s ambition to liberate the entire farming ecosystem from unreliable availability of labour and unsustainable farming practices. Niqo aims to do this through the scientific application of AI-powered robotics in all major farming activities like sowing, spraying, and harvesting.

Covering the distance

As Niqo Robotics, the company’s mission is to make AI-powered agricultural robots reliable as well as accessible. “It has taken us many years of innovation, frugal engineering, and rigorous testing to cover the distance from lab to land. The rebrand couldn’t have come at a better time. As we get ready to launch the world’s largest fleet of green-on-green AI spot spray robots to market, we need a strong identity that can boldly carry us into this exciting future. The name Niqo represents our hunger to win in this challenging ecosystem of robotics and agriculture. We are especially proud that India is leading the way for commercialising AI-powered spot spraying at scale,” said Jaisimha Rao, CEO and Founder, Niqo Robotics.

Formerly known as TartanSense, Niqo is a robotics solution provider and has raised a total of $8 million in funding from investors such as Blume Venture, FMC Venture, Omnivore and Bidra Innovations.

