AP takes up agri market intervention steps

Asus ROG Phone 2: Your gaming-plus phone
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
The Andhra Pradesh government has set up a ₹3,000-crore price stabilisation fund for farm produce and taking up market intervention measures, whenever necessary, to reduce prices for consumers and at the same time ensure remunerative prices for farmers, according to State Marketing Minister M Venkata Ramana.
He was briefing the media in the secretariat at Amaravati on Monday on such recent steps after the YSR Congress government assumed charge. “Ours is the first government to go to the rescue of farmers and common consumers. Recently, when the prices of onion touched ₹50-60 a kg in the market, we bought onions in Maharashtra and other places and supplied them to consumers through rythu bazars at ₹25 a kg,” he said.
He said when the prices of tomatoes crashed in Kurnool district, the government had recently taken up market intervention, buying them at ₹20-25 a kg from farmers and supplying them to consumers through rythu bazars at ₹11 a kg, thereby eliminating middlemen.
When the Bengal gram crop was badly hit in seven districts of the State, compensation was announced to 60,000 farmers to the extent of ₹330 crore and roughly half the farmers had got it. The remaining farmers would also get it soon, he added, stating that the delay was due to identification issues.
Similarly, the AP Markfed (marketing federation) was taking up market intervention measures with ₹100 crore to ensure remunerative to farmers cultivating pulses.
Ramana said the first priority of the government was the welfare of farmers and several steps had been taken to improve the situation.
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
The Airtel Xstream stick is essentially an Airtel branded Chromecast-like product with the additional benefit ...
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains