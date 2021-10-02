APEDA holds virtual meet with stakeholders to increase rice exports to Togo

Scripting a survival
The Agricultural and Processed Food Exports Development Authority (APEDA) organised a virtual meet of non-Basmati rice exporters in association with Indian Embassy, Lome, Togo, as part of its efforts to boost and expand rice exports.
Key officials from APEDA, Indian embassy, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Togo, and key rice exporters from India participated in the virtual meet held on Friday, an official press release said.
The theme of the meet was “Opportunities in non-Basmati rice sector between India and Togo”, where 10 leading rice exporters, Ambassador of India to Togo, Sanjeev Tandon, APEDA Chairman M Angamuthu, Advisor, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Togo Lambert Dameto Nayante, and others participated.
This is part of APEDA’s efforts which has been organising a series of virtual meets with various countries to provide a platform to exporters and importers due to curbs imposed during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in APEDA not being able to hold export promotion programmes physically.
India exported over 13 million tonnes (mt) of non-basmati rice valued at ₹35,476 crore last fiscal. During the April-July period of the current fiscal, non-basmati rice valued at ₹14,091 crore ($1,901 million) has been shipped.
Togo imports par-boiled, white and broken rice. It port also works as the gateway to other countries such as Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.
India’s quest for expanding the footprint of cereals exports through exploring new opportunities in countries or markets has yielded results. The sharp spike in exports of mainly rice (basmati and non-basmati), wheat and other cereals in 2020-21 is attributed to synergy and collaboration between various stakeholders – farmers, millers, exporters and government agencies in boosting exports, the release said.
APEDA has been exploring new opportunities through ensuring market access, adherence to product qualities and phytosanitary measures for cereal products in collaboration with various stakeholders.
During the last fiscal, India shipped non-basmati rice to nine countries – Timor-Leste, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Eswatini, Myanmar and Nicaragua. Exports were made for the first time or shipments were of smaller volume in the previous years.
The volume of exports of rice to these nine countries was 188 tonnes and 197 tonnes during 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively, while it increased to 1.53 lakh tonnes last fiscal.
