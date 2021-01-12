Apex court puts three farm laws on hold, forms panel for talks

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three controversial farm laws, calling its order “extraordinary” and a “victory for fair play”.
The laws whose implementation has been suspended are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.
The stay means the Centre cannot, for the time being, proceed with any executive action to enforce the three laws.
The court formed a four-member committee of experts “to listen to the grievances of the farmers on the farm laws and the views of the government and make recommendations”.
The stay, the court said, “may assuage the hurt feelings of the farmers” and make them confident enough to scythe their way to the negotiating table in good faith”.
In the concluding paragraph of the order, the court said farmers’ bodies would “perceive” the “extraordinary” stay as an achievement of their peaceful protest “at least for the present”. It may convince these organisations to “encourage” their members to go home to their livelihoods and, thus, protect their lives and health and that of others too.
The court lauded the peaceful nature of the protests and said it did not want to stifle it.
However, the court noted Attorney General KK Venugopal’s “support” of a “specific averment” by the Indian Kisan Union that an organisation, Sikhs for Justice, banned for anti-India secessionist movement, is financing the agitation.
In his turn, Venugopal orally remarked that there were reports that “Khalistanis” had infiltrated the protests.
The court order made it clear that farmers’ bodies “shall” participate in the discussions of the committee. “The representatives of all the farmers’ bodies, whether they are holding a protest or not and whether they support or oppose the laws shall participate in the deliberations of the committee and put forth their view points,” the court directed.
The committee consists of Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President, Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee; Parmod Kumar Joshi, agricultural economist, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices; and Anil Ghanwat, President, Shetkari Sanghatana.
The committee is to start work in 10 days and submit a report to the apex court in two months. The government wil bear its expenses.
The court directed that the Minimum Support Price System should be maintained until further orders. Also, farmers’ landholdings should be protected.“That is, no farmer shall be dispossessed or deprived of his title as a result of any action taken under the farm laws,” the court ordered.
The court scheduled the next hearing after eight weeks.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...