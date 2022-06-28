Apprenticeship, job openings in rubber and plastics sector look up in Tamil Nadu

The Rubber and Plastics sector is looking at significant growth in the current fiscal year. There are over 4,500 vacancies for apprenticeship and placement in the two sectors in Tamil Nadu, said Deepmala Moorjani, Senior Manager – Industry Connect, Rubber, Chemical & Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC), at the recently concluded Skill Meet organised by RCPSDC at Chennai.

There are nearly 6,000 rubber and plastic manufacturing industries in Tamil Nadu. Several large players in the state, including MRF, Ceat Tyre, Apollo Tyres, Sundaram Industries, Minda, JBM Auto and Emerald Tyres, are interested in hiring skilled manpower, said Annama Jacob, Regional Manager – South, RCPSDC.

“The Skill Meet has been developed as a platform to bring a large swathe of industries into the skilling ecosystem. A large section of industries, especially MSMEs, are still not conversant with the benefits that accrue from a skilled workforce. Skill Meet acts as a bridge to discuss the roadmap for skilled manpower, including the Government schemes available and understanding the skill-based requirements of industries,” said Vinod Patkotwar, Chairman, RCPSDC.

Skill development

The National Skill Development Corporation made a presentation on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme for the industry professionals attending.

RCPSDC has been promoting NAPS amongst both job aspirants and manufacturing industries. So far, over 15,000 apprentices have enrolled for various rubber and plastic job roles, with the leading manufacturing industries. During the current year, this number is projected to double as about 1,000 industries in the two sectors have registered with RCPSDC,” said Pangkhuri Borgohain, head of operations, Optional Trades at NSDC.

Satish Pawar, Director, YuvaShakti Foundation (YSF), elaborated on the Third Party Aggregator (TPA) functionality to handhold the entire working of the NAPS online portal, and other operational support that TPAs may provide for the ease of industries.

The Skill Meet at Chennai was attended by representatives from 50 industries in the rubber, chemical and petrochemical sectors.

RCPSDC also introduced its placement portal for companies in the rubber, chemicals and plastics sectors.