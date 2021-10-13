Australian Met Bureau upgrades Pacific status to ‘La Nina alert’

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The ongoing week (October 13-19) will be crucial for the South-East Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the upstream South China Sea given the possibility of storm formation (low-pressure area or depression) assigned to each basin.
The US Climate Prediction Centre has given out a forecast along these lines even as it watched tropical storm (depression) ‘Kompasu’ parked over the South China Sea on Wednesday. The depression may impact both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea during this week with a live storm remnant likely drifting into these basins.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) is already on the watch-out for a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal even as the Arabian Sea has been kept in a state of churn from much earlier. In the meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has upgraded outlook for the tropical Pacific from a ‘La Niña watch’ to a ‘La Niña alert’ that renders weather predictions for South Asia even more difficult.
Also read: Exit of SW monsoon gathers pace as buzz builds in Bay of Bengal
Historically, when La Niña Alert criteria have been met, La Niña has subsequently developed around 70 per cent of the time, the Australian Bureau said. A 70 per cent chance of the event is approximately triple the normal likelihood. This renders the West Pacific and South China Sea even more susceptible to storm development coinciding with the onset and early phase of the North-East monsoon over the Bay and the Arabian Sea.
The US National Centres for Environmental Prediction has indicated that the West Coast and rest of Peninsular India (except Tamil Nadu) will remain vulnerable for heavy rain during the week ending October 20. Moderate to heavy rain may lash the South Peninsula during the week that follows (October 20-28).
Meanwhile, the IMD said on Wednesday morning that the ‘low’ forming by Thursday over East-Central Bay of Bengal may move towards the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coast, will cause rainfall intensity to increase over East India and adjoining Central India from Friday.
The persisting cyclonic circulation over East-Central Arabian Sea and responsible for driving up rainfall over Kerala and neighbourhood manifold over the past few days will hang in there for two or more days with a trough connecting it with the counterpart over the Bay.
Also read: India will avert any power crunch for now, says Fitch Solutions
This combination will continue to cause fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over the South Peninsula for four more days. Isolated heavy to very very heavy rainfall is forecast over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu during this period while it will be isolated heavy over Lakshadweep until Thursday.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...