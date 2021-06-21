Banned HTBt cotton acreage may double in Maharashtra

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
About 50 per cent of the total cotton cultivated in Maharashtra this Kharif is likely to be herbicide-tolerant Bt (HTBt) cotton as estimated 5-7 lakh cotton farmers in the State might prefer the banned HTBt seeds over other varieties available in the market.
Cotton is cultivated in 29 per cent of the total land under Kharif cultivation in Maharashtra of which the HTBt variety covers 25-35 per cent of the area. Last kharif, cotton was planted on 42.86 lakh hectares in Maharashtra of which about 11-13 lakh hectares was estimated to be under HTBt. This year, about 50 per cent of the total cotton cultivation will be under HTBt as ample amount of seeds are available in the market, said Shetkari Sanghatana (SS) President Anil Ghanwat.
“HTBt cotton cultivation is going on in the State for the last ten years. We have not found any negative impact of the variety on humans and animals. It is high time the Centre legalised HTBt seeds. The seed industry should push for legalisation of HTBt seeds instead of demanding actions against those selling and using this variety,” said Ghanwat.
In a recent letter to Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) stated that its member companies account for around 60 per cent of the market share and contribute nearly 70 per cent of research and development-based expenses of the seed industry. “We have raised this issue with the ministry before as well. However, this year there is a big increase in such illegal cultivation especially in Maharashtra from 30 lakh packets last year to about 75 lakh packets this year. It will not only decimate small cotton seed companies but also threatens the entire legal cotton seed market in Maharashtra. To make matters worse, the illegal seeds are sold using the brand name of prominent companies,” said Shivendra Bajaj, FSII Executive Director, in a letter.
“It seems that the major production of this cotton seed is in Gujarat and transported to Maharashtra. Werequest you to provide suitable instruction to the authorities for taking necessary action to put a stop to such illegal activities and take strict action against the offenders” FSII demanded in the letter.
According to reports, the State Agriculture Department has recently seized HTBt seeds worth ₹2.5 crore from Nagpur and Amravati regions.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...