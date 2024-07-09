India’s basmati rice exports saw a 13 per cent increase during the first two months of current fiscal on growing demand from traditional West Asian buyers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Exports stood at over $1.03 billion during April-May 2024-25, up 13 per cent over same period last year’s $917 million on higher volumes. In volumes terms, the shipments were up 16 per cent at 9.65 lakh tonnes over same period last year’s 8.3 lakh tonnes, as per the latest data from APEDA.

Saudi Arabia was the largest buyer with volumes exceeding 2.18 lakh tonnes, an increase of 41 per cent over same period last year’s 1.54 lakh tonnes. In value terms, the shipments to Saudi were up 38 per cent at $244 million over corresponding previous year’s $177 million.

Similarly, basmati exports to Iraq, the second largest buyer for the period stood at over 1.57 lakh tonnes, an increase of 27 per cent. In value terms, the basmati exports to Iraq were up 23 per cent at $161.72 million over same period last year’s $130.84 million.

Iran was the third largest buyer of Indian basmati in this year, so far. However, shipments to Iran saw a decline of 24 per cent at 1.16 lakh tonnes over same period last year’s 1.53 lakh tonnes. In value terms, the basmati shipments to Iran were down 25 per cent at $115.53 million over same period last year’s $155 million.

USA was the four largest buyer with volumes of 46,565 tonnes, registering an increase of 43 per cent over same period last year’s 32,408 tonnes. In value terms, the shipments to US were up 45 per cent at $60 million over same period last year’s $41.47 million.

India is the largest producer and exporter of basmati rice in the world. In the last financial year, India’s basmati shipments had clocked a 15 per cent growth in volumes to hit a record 5.24 million tonnes, exceeding $5.83 billion in value terms. West Asia is the largest buyer of Indian basmati rice accounting for about two third of the volumes shipped.