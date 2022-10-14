The progressively thinning belt of active rainfall seems to have shifted entirely towards the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and along an almost straight line to the South Peninsula as the South-West monsoon readies to withdraw from more parts of North-West India, West and East India during the next two to four days.

Advancing area of dryness

By this (Friday) noon, thunderclouds had drifted into the East Coast and set up a perch over Nagapattinam, Chennai, Nellore, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Khammam and Hassan across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Almost the entire northern half of the country remained cloudless, indicating the influence of the advancing area of dry air associated with the delayed monsoon withdrawal. The large anticyclonic circulation (dry air and higher pressure) is establishing its presence over North-West India and adjoining Central India, which will encourage the retreating but moisture-laden seasonal monsoon easterlies from across the South China Sea and the Bay of Bengal to blow towards the East Coast and the South Peninsula.

North-East monsoon

The withdrawal line of the predecessor South-West monsoon and the easterly winds towards the southern flanks of the anticyclone will seamlessly merge into the moist easterlies from across the Bay, gradually precipitating the North-East monsoon (monsoon on retreat), so named due to the origin and direction of the wind flow. Numerical models of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continue to predict that the north-easterly wind regime may not achieve the desired level and strength until October 20.

Withdrawal to resume

This (Friday) morning, the IMD assessed that conditions may become favourable for the withdrawal of the South-West monsoon to resume from more parts of North-West and Central India during the next two days. It may exit the remaining parts of North-West India, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra and East India, and some more parts of Central India during the subsequent two days. Towards the South, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe until Tuesday; over South Interior Karnataka today (Friday), Saturday and Monday; and over Coastal Karnataka on Monday. It will be fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate with isolated heavy falls over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the first port of call in the Bay for the North-East monsoon, from Saturday to Tuesday.

Bay may stay animated

Towards father East of the Bay and beyond the line where India’s territorial jurisdiction ends, activity is building over the South China Sea and the adjoining West Pacific. This is expected to rub off on the Bay and trigger the formation of helpful circulations. Global models on Friday pointed to three such systems lining up one after the other over the South China Sea and towards the East of the Philippines. IMD’s numerical models suggest the Bay will remain animated into this week and next week.

