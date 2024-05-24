Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL), a manufacturer of speciality and patented agrochemicals in India, has been granted patent for soyabean seed dressing agent and insecticide ‘Warden Extra’.

A media statement said ‘Warden Extra’ is a seed dressing agent and insecticide designed specifically for soyabean and groundnut crops. With this recent addition, the Best Agrolife group now holds a portfolio of 10 patents, consolidating its position as a powerhouse of innovation in the agrochemical segment.

The statement said ‘Warden Extra’ is the third patent this year after ‘Shot Down’ and ‘Orisulam’. India accounts for nearly 25-30 per cent of global groundnut production, and it ranks fifth in the world for soyabean production.

Enhancing productivity

With an estimated annual business potential of approximately ₹1,200 crore, ‘Warden Extra’ is poised to significantly enhance productivity, sustainability and prosperity for farmers pan-India, it said, adding, around 75 per cent of its business is expected to come from States such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Warden Extra’s formula offers farmers a holistic solution for crop protection, combining systemic, preventive and curative properties to safeguard crops at every stage of growth, it said.

Best Agrolife holds the indigenous manufacturer registration for ‘Warden Extra’. The company has rolled out ‘Warden Extra’ across India, making it readily accessible to farmers seeking reliable and effective crop protection solutions, the statement said.