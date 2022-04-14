Bimal Kothari appointed new chairman of pulses trade body IPGA

India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the apex body for India’s pulses trade and industry, has appointed Bimal Kothari as the new Chairman with immediate effect.

Kothari, one of the key founding members of the association, has been the Vice-Chairman of IPGA since 2011 when the trade body was formed. Kothari takes over as the third chairman of the association after Pravin Dongre and Jitu Bheda.

“We are confident that Bimal Kothari will further the association’s vision of being an apex body and a global think tank of the pulses industry and trade,” said Jitu Bheda, outgoing chairman of IPGA.

“IPGA’s leadership team has been at the forefront of the shifts in India’s pulses trade and industry. We have created a well-articulated outlook towards the industry while working closely with the government, policymakers, and trade in the larger interest of the farmers and trade. IPGA has invested significantly over the last decade in enhancing relationships with foreign ministries and partner associations through The Pulses Conclave, National Pulses Summit and IPGA Knowledge Webinar Series. I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for our sector — the needs are changing rapidly. At the helm of affairs, I will ensure that we deal with these changes in thoughtful and innovative ways to achieve larger goals which will benefit all stakeholders for years to come,” said Bimal Kothari.

Recently, Kothari has led IPGA’s recommendations for a free trade policy and made a strategic representation to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Commerce, Agriculture and DGFT urging the government to allow free import policy for pulses with a caveat that the import duty on each pulse should be such to ensure that the landed cost is above MSP. A series of strategies for the betterment of Indian pulses sector have been discussed including setting up of a Dal Mill Modernisation Fund.