The BioAgri Inputs Producers Association (BIPA) is organising a two-day international conference on October 19 and 20.

The second edition would deliberate on policy issues and technological advantages and challenges. It will also see input makers showcasing innovations and tech-based products.

Venkatesh Devnur, General Secretary of BIPA, said the theme of the conference is ‘India: Global Gateway for BioAg solutions.’ It will provide a platform for manufacturers, researchers, policymakers and academic institutions to share knowledge and best practices.

Also read SLCM launches mobile app to check quality of crops commercially

“Bio inputs have seen phenomenal growth. Their sustained use rebuilds the soil health, and fertility and makes them carbon-rich,” he said.