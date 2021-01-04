Bird flu rears its head afresh in Kerala

At least 40,000 ducks within a radius of one km would need to be culled to check the spread of new bird flu cases in the water-bound Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala which have been placed under high alert, State Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju has said.

This has triggered a fresh public health challenge even as the state is in the thick of fighting the Covid-19 virus.

Alappuzha district veterinary officer K Lekha said that the fresh bird flu cases (H5N8) were detected after ducks died in large numbers within her jurisdiction. Tests conducted at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal have confirmed the presence of the virus in the carcasses.

Minister calls for meeting on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the Kerala minister has called a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to coordinate steps to contain the outbreak, official sources said. The infection was confirmed in the Nedumudi, Thakazhi, Pallipad and Karuvatta regions of the lake and sea-bound Alappuzha district and Neendoor in Kottayam district.

Local farmers observed mass dying in duck swarms from December 19, reports said. The peak Christmas season passed without much trouble but later saw distress cases wherein a farmer lost as many as 7,000 birds. Samples were initially sent to the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Thrissur.

Bird flu in other states

It was later that they despatched to the apex institute in Bhopal where bird flu was confirmed. Cases have been reported recently from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in recent times. The Animal Husbandry Department of Rajasthan has issued an avian influenza alert after death of 250 crows in several districts.

The virus was also detected in the carcasses of 50 crows found in Indore in Madhya Pradesh three days ago. Authorities have sounded an alert in the state, agencies quoted a civic health official as saying on Friday. They have launched a drive to identify those with suspected flu symptoms in the area.

Earlier in Kerala, bird flu incidence was reported in 2016 in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts, necessitating culling of at least two lakh chicken and ducks. All rearing birds in the vicinity too were culled to contain the spread of the disease. Chicken prices had plummeted after the news broke.