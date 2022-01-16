Blenders, low arrivals lift tea prices in Kochi auctions 

Lower arrivals and active participation of blenders has lifted tea varieties at Kochi auctions especially dust varieties this week.

The average price realization in CTC dust was up by ₹3 at ₹145 in sale 2 on an offered quantity of 9,46,861 kg.

Traders have pointed out that the market was steady to firm and dearer by ₹2 to ₹3 and more especially for good liquoring varieties and popular marks of Kerala. It witnessed a strong demand and 89 per cent of the offered quantity was sold.

The South Indian auctions are likely to witness an upward trend in prices in the couple of weeks as North Indian production was closed, forcing buyers to source tea from the South for their requirments.

The auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said that AVT continued to be active and absorbed 1/3 rd of the quantity sold in CTC dust. Kerala loose tea traders and upcountry buyers offered fair support.

In orthodox dust, the quantity offered was 8,500 kg and primary grades were dearer. Exporters and upcountry buyers absorbed a small quantity.

Leaf sales

In leaf sales, exporters to CIS and West Asia lent useful support. The market for Nilgiri whole leaf and broken in orthodox grades was steady to firm and sometimes dearer following quality. The rest was irregular and tended to ease. The quantity offered was 2,86,336 kg. However, the average price realization was down by ₹10 at ₹134 compared to ₹143 in the previous week. This was because of a good sales in low priced teas, traders said.

CTC leaf reported a good demand with select best brokens was dearer and fetched some attractive prices. The quantity offered was 56,000 kg.