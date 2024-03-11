Biofuel manufacturer and aggregator Buyofuel has said that it has been selected as one of the top 100 international start-ups in the ‘Clean Energy and Storage’ category for the SET Award 2024.

SET100 list is a compilation of the top 100 SET Award applications. The initiative was first launched in 2017, in collaboration with the World Energy Council, to offer young companies a platform to showcase their forward-thinking solutions.

A media statement said that with over 430 start-ups from 75 countries vying for recognition, being among the chosen few for two consecutive years has truly been an honour for the clean-tech start-up.

Quoting Kishan Karunakaran, Chief Executive Officer of Buyofuel, it said, “We are honoured to be recognised among the top 100 global start-ups by the SET Award. This achievement underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to drive positive change in India’s biofuel sector. Our team’s dedication and innovative solutions have once again earned us this prestigious recognition. At Buyofuel, we are dedicated to empowering businesses and communities to embrace sustainable energy solutions, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future.”

As the industry sector moves towards a net-zero horizon, SET100 start-ups are fusing technological innovation with sustainability principles to reshape operating paradigms. Endeavours led by SET100 start-ups in this domain target the core of industrial operations, slashing carbon emissions in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and energy production, the statement said.

