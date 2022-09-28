The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another three months from October, which will allow 80 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to draw additional foodgrains free of cost, over and above the regular entitlement under the law.

“In view of the festival season, the government has decided to continue the PMGKAY for another three months, which will entail an additional expenditure of ₹44,762 crore,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said after the cabinet meeting.

He also said the total expenditure on account of PMGKAY since its launch in 2020 will now go up to ₹3.91 lakh crore since the Government has already spent ₹3.45 lakh crore in the last six phases when the scheme was in operation. The minister also said that the foodgrains requirement to run it for next three months will be around 122 lakh tonnes.

